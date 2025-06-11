Philadelphia 76ers Land Dynamic Scorer in Latest NBA Mock Draft
Heading into this year's NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers are one team many people are keeping an eye on. Armed with a top-three pick and a roster loaded with All-Stars, they find themselves in an interesting position.
Due to a litany of injuries last season, the Sixers are in a rare situation when it comes to the draft. Typically, teams picking at the top are rebuilding and in search of a new cornerstone piece. However, the Sixers now have a chance to pair an exciting young talent with the trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George.
Over the last few weeks, there have been countless prospects linked to the Sixers at No. 3. In their most recent mock draft, the people at The Ringer have Philly selecting Texas forward Tre Johnson third overall.
I think Johnson could be the move here. The chatter on Tre coming out of the draft combine was very positive, softening some of the concerns about needing the ball in his hands and questionable decision-making. The bottom line is that his scoring talent is immense, and his shooting should slot into whatever timeline Morey and Co. have in mind.
Johnson is one of the more dynamic offensive talents in this draft, averaging just under 20 PPG in his lone season at Texas. Not only is he one of the best outside shooters in the incoming class, but he has shown strong flashes as a shot creator. Across 33 games in college, Johnson averaged 19.9 PPG, 3.1 RPG, and 2.7 APG while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc.
When it comes to fit, Johnson is one of the more seamless choices for the Sixers. He is someone who can help on day one while also being developed long-term. As draft night gets closer, Johnson should certainly be one of the prospects at the top of the Sixers' list.