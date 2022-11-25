Philadelphia 76ers: The Latest on Jaden Springer’s Injury

The Philadelphia 76ers have been bit by the injury bug early on this season. Currently, the team is down its three starters.

The ten-time All-Star James Harden, who was diagnosed with a tendon strain in his foot earlier this month, isn’t expected to return to the floor until next month.

While Tyrese Maxey was helping carry the load in the absence of Harden, the third-year guard suffered a foot injury himself. Dealing with a small fracture in his left foot, Maxey is expected to miss three-to-four weeks worth of games as he recovers from his injury.

Then, there’s Joel Embiid. In the first game without both Maxey and Harden sharing the court with him, Embiid suffered a left mid-foot sprain. He was automatically ruled out for two games when after receiving his diagnosis and will miss a third game on Friday night.

Beyond the starting lineup, the Sixers have a couple of other prospects dealing with setbacks. Among them is the second-year guard, Jaden Springer.

This season, Springer has split time between the Sixers and their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. With the Sixers, the young guard appeared in just two matchups. While in Delaware, Springer played in three games, averaging 30 minutes on the court.

With the Sixers suffering several injuries in the backcourt, the team recalled Springer for depth purposes. Unfortunately, a right quad strain has kept Springer inactive over the last week.

Four games have passed now, with Springer remaining on the bench in street clothes. When Springer was diagnosed with a strain, the young guard was automatically ruled out for a week. After getting re-evaluated following Philadelphia’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets, Springer still isn’t ready to suit up and play.

According to a team official, Springer is progressing well with his injury, but his status beyond Friday’s game remains in question. When the Sixers participate in the first of consecutive matchups against the Orlando Magic on the road Friday night, Springer will not be an active participant.

While it’s too early to tell whether Springer will be active later this week or not, the door isn’t closed for a possible return to the court on Sunday. With Springer making positive progress in his recovery, there is a chance he could be upgraded this weekend.

In the event Springer is cleared for action on Sunday, the second-year guard could earn some minutes off the bench. As the Sixers are down Maxey, Harden, and even Matisse Thybulle, a few minutes for Springer could help Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton, who have averaged over 30 minutes on the floor over the last four games.

