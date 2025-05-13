Philadelphia 76ers Make Front Office Move Following NBA Draft Lottery
Coming off a lackluster regular season campaign, it is sure to be a busy summer for the Philadelphia 76ers. As things begin to pick up, reports emerged of the franchise bringing in a new face to help in the front office.
Since Daryl Morey joined the organization back in 2020, he and Elton Brand have worked side-by-side to run the front office. Now, they are set to have help in the form of another NBA lifer.
On the heels of luck falling their way in the draft lottery, the Sixers have decided to promote Jameer Nelson. After years of serving in an executive role with the Delaware Blue Coats, he'll now be assistant GM under Brand and Morey.
Nelson, a Pennsylvania native, has great knowledge when it comes to the NBA. Long before he was climbing the ranks in the front office, he enjoyed a 14-year playing career. The majority of his playing days were with the Orlando Magic, where he was named an All-Star in 2009. Some of his other stops included the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons.
How things unfolded for the Sixers in the draft lottery likely played a factor in Nelson's promotion. Along with working in the Blue Coat's front office, he also served as a scout for the G-League affiliate. His experience should come in handy as the team now finds itself with the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft.
For Nelson, this is a big step forward as he continues to carve out a career for himself in the NBA following a successful run as a player.