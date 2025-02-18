Philadelphia 76ers Make Roster Move Ahead of Potential Playoff Push
After parting with numerous veterans at the NBA trade deadline, many were curious what this meant for the Philadelphia 76ers the rest of the way. Clearing some cap space put them in a position to make some late-season signings, which they are utilizing to their advantage.
Dating back to the offseason, Lonnie Walker was a player who shockingly didn't land a deal in free agency. With no offers on the table, the veteran forward went overseas to keep himself NBA ready. Fast forward a few months, and the former first-round pick now finds himself on a roster.
On Tuesday afternoon, Shams Charania reported that the Sixers and Walker agreed to terms on a two-year deal that will bring him back to the NBA.
Walker will give the Sixers' roster another athletic wing who should be able to provide a lift on both ends of the floor. Before going overseas, he 9.7 PPG, 2.2 RPG, and 1.3 APG in 58 games for the Brooklyn Nets last season. Walker has grown into a reliable three-point shooter as well, knocking down 38.4% of his attempts with Brooklyn in 2024.
For the Sixers, this gives them another influx of new talent as they attempt to make a push for the postseason. After not being able to land a deal this summer, Walker is sure to have a chip on his shoulder upon returning to the NBA. With the All-Star break going on, he has some time to get himself acclimated behind the scenes before having to take the court.
The Sixers need to come out the break strong, as they currently find themselves outside of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. They have a tall task ahead, as their first game back is on Thursday night against the Boston Celtics.