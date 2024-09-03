Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Signing NBA G League Champion
As the 2024-2025 NBA season quickly approaches, the Philadelphia 76ers are putting the finishing touches on their roster. With their primary roster nearly filled up, Daryl Morey and the front office are inking players to Exhibit 10 contracts, working on finalizing the roster of their NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.
On Tuesday, the Sixers made another Exhibit 10 signing, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. Blue Coats veteran Jared Brownridge has inked a deal with the Sixers. He’s likely on pace to join the Blue Coats for next season.
Brownridge is a familiar face within the organization. The guard entered the NBA out of Santa Clara in 2017. When he entered the NBA Draft, Brownridge went undrafted. After failing to land with an NBA squad, Brownridge took his talents to Italy to play for Pallacanestro Mantovana.
In 2018, Brownridge joined the Sixers’ affiliate organization. For seven-straight seasons, Brownridge competed in Delaware. He appeared in 200 games over that span and collected 85 starts while averaging 25 minutes on the court.
The Blue Coats have found a lot of success lately at the G League level. During the 2022-2023 season, Brownridge helped Delaware through their championship run. The Blue Coats took home their first title in 2023. That year, Brownridge appeared in 28 games, averaging seven points on 37 percent shooting from three.
In the 2023 playoffs, Brownridge averaged seven minutes on the floor in four outings. Last year, Brownridge started 27 of the 34 games he played for the Blue Coats. The G League veteran produced ten points per game on 41 percent shooting from deep.
As the Blue Coats get ready to bounce back after coming up short while defending their first title win in 2024, Brownridge is on pace to be back with the organization for their 2024-2025 campaign.