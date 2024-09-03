All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Signing NBA G League Champion

The Philadelphia 76ers have re-signed Jared Brownridge to an Exhibit 10 contract.

Justin Grasso

Dec 21, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Delaware Blue Coats guard Jared Brownridge (24) talks with South Bay Lakers guard Elijah Cain (11) during the fourth quarter at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 21, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Delaware Blue Coats guard Jared Brownridge (24) talks with South Bay Lakers guard Elijah Cain (11) during the fourth quarter at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

As the 2024-2025 NBA season quickly approaches, the Philadelphia 76ers are putting the finishing touches on their roster. With their primary roster nearly filled up, Daryl Morey and the front office are inking players to Exhibit 10 contracts, working on finalizing the roster of their NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

On Tuesday, the Sixers made another Exhibit 10 signing, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. Blue Coats veteran Jared Brownridge has inked a deal with the Sixers. He’s likely on pace to join the Blue Coats for next season.

Brownridge is a familiar face within the organization. The guard entered the NBA out of Santa Clara in 2017. When he entered the NBA Draft, Brownridge went undrafted. After failing to land with an NBA squad, Brownridge took his talents to Italy to play for Pallacanestro Mantovana.

In 2018, Brownridge joined the Sixers’ affiliate organization. For seven-straight seasons, Brownridge competed in Delaware. He appeared in 200 games over that span and collected 85 starts while averaging 25 minutes on the court.

The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.

The Blue Coats have found a lot of success lately at the G League level. During the 2022-2023 season, Brownridge helped Delaware through their championship run. The Blue Coats took home their first title in 2023. That year, Brownridge appeared in 28 games, averaging seven points on 37 percent shooting from three.

In the 2023 playoffs, Brownridge averaged seven minutes on the floor in four outings. Last year, Brownridge started 27 of the 34 games he played for the Blue Coats. The G League veteran produced ten points per game on 41 percent shooting from deep.

As the Blue Coats get ready to bounce back after coming up short while defending their first title win in 2024, Brownridge is on pace to be back with the organization for their 2024-2025 campaign.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News