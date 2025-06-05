Philadelphia 76ers Rival Knicks Reportedly Targeting Local Legend

All 76ers

The New York Knicks are rumored to have interest in targeting a Philly coaching legend.

Nov 24, 2023; New York, New York, USA; General view of the in-season tournament court logo during warmups before a game between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks made a shocking move this week by moving on from the head coach, Tom Thibodeau.

While Thibodeau’s seat was hot heading into the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Knicks’ ability to get through the first two rounds successfully made it seem that the head coach’s job was safe. After all, it was the first time the Knicks went to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2000.

That wasn’t the case, though. Thibodeau found himself let go just days after the Knicks came up short against the Indiana Pacers in six games. The Philadelphia 76ers’ rival already has a list of candidates available, beginning with a handful of longshots.

According to The Stein Line’s Marc Stein, local legend Jay Wright is on the list.

“When it comes to available coaches, longtime Villanova coach Jay Wright — who has long expressed a reluctance to make the leap to the NBA — and Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Johnnie Bryant quickly emerged as presumed likely candidates … emphasis on presumed. Wright is obviously close with the Knicks' former Villanova trio of Brunson, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges but, again, has repeatedly said that he does not have NBA coaching aspirations.”

The Knicks might shoot for the stars, mirroring a move the Sixers attempted in 2020.

When Philadelphia called it quits with Brett Brown, Wright was a popular coaching candidate for the Sixers. At the time, Wright was an active head coach at Villanova. As supportive as Wright has been for the Sixers, he remained commited to his job with the Wildcats.

In 2022, Wright called it a career at ‘Nova. He hasn’t coached since then, and while NBA teams like the Knicks might attempt to pursue the legendary college coach, who holds a 642 -282 overall record, along with two National Championship wins, it seems Wright cannot be successfully lured out of retirement to fire up his first NBA job.

