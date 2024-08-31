Philadelphia 76ers Sign Summer League Forward to Exhibit 10 contract
During his time as the Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey has worked diligently to improve the crop of talent on the roster. He's also focused on the organization's G League affiliate as well, keeping interesting prospects in the pipeline.
This summer, Morey had an abundance of cap space at his disposal. He'd end up making the most of it, making multiple signings to get the Sixers back into a position to contend for a championship. That said, Morey's latest move is a smaller one that focuses more on the G League program.
On Saturday morning, the Sixers announced that they've come to terms on an Exhibit 10 deal with Max Fiedler. In the event that he gets waived on this deal, he'll join the Delaware Blue Coats roster next season.
After going undrafted, Fiedler appeared in a pair of games for the Sixers during the Las Vegas Summer League. Now, he has an opportunity to fight for a roster spot or go the G-League route.
Fiedler, a 6-foot-10 forward, is a bit of an older prospect. He spent five years in college, all of them at Rice. Fielder did a little bit of everything on the floor, averaging 9.3 PPG, 9.3 RPG and 5.3 APG as a senior. However, one key limitation in his game is that he is capable of spacing out beyond the arc.
Even though he didn't get drafted, Fiedler did make history in college. Last year, he became the first player in Division One history to notch 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 500 assists, 100 steals, and 100 blocks in their career.