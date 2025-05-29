Philadelphia 76ers Standout Featured in Recent Hype Video
Heading into this season, the Philadelphia 76ers were expected to be led by their newly-formed trio of All-Stars. However, this did not end up being the case as the roster dealt with a litany of injuries. Being shorthanded resulted in the team falling short of their expectations, but some good did come about from it.
With key rotation players in and out of the lineup on a nightly basis, Nick Nurse constantly found himself going deep into his bench. Among the players who ended up seeing consistent playing time because of this was Justin Edwards. Though he was an undrafted free agent coming out of Kentucky, he quickly showed that he could be a contributing piece for the team moving forward.
Edwards shined in an expanded role this season, showing the potential to be a promising two-way forward for the Sixers long-term. In the 44 games he appeared in, the 21-year-old averaged 10.1 PPG and 3.4 RPG while shooting league average from beyond the arc. Edwards' most notable outing of the year came back in January when he erupted for 25 points on 56.3% shooting in a loss to the OKC Thunder.
Following such an impressive showing from an undrafted rookie, the Sixers seem to be very high on Edwards moving forward. On Thursday morning, the team put out a hype video for the young wing on their social media accounts.
Despite outdoing any expectations set for him in year one, Edwards is not satisfied. The offseason hasn't even officially begun yet and he is already back in the gym working on his game. In recent weeks, he's even been spotted training with Sixers star Tyrese Maxey. If he can build off his play from this season, Edwards certainly has a chance to be a consistent rotation player on this team in 2026 and beyond.