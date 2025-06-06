All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Star Sees Massive Drop on NBA List

How far did Joel Embiid fall?

Justin Grasso

Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) warms up before a basketball game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) warms up before a basketball game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nobody can argue that Joel Embiid is currently at the lowest point of his NBA career. The Philadelphia 76ers center struggled to stay healthy enough to appear in 20 games—and his team missed the playoffs for the first time after making seven postseason appearances in a row.

But is he truly falling out of the Top 100? The Ringer’s latest NBA player rankings suggest that Embiid is on a steep enough decline to push him out as he’s been ranked No. 84.

How Did Embiid Fall So Far?

“Instead of thriving beside Tyrese Maxey and Paul George (another anticlimactic max contract recipient on Philadelphia’s payroll), Embiid has spent most of his time on the sideline, watching the Sixers stumble through a season that could end with them keeping a top-six-protected lottery pick. If it doesn’t, they’ll miss the play-in, lose the pick, and be forced to confront one of the bleakest futures in the league.”

Health, injuries, etc.

Joel Embii
Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) defends against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The biggest concern surrounding Embiid when he first entered the NBA remains relevant to this day. While Embiid has managed to thrive through the setbacks in his 20s, the veteran center has struggled to avoid stretches of absences since reaching his 30s.

At this point, Embiid has many questioning whether he’s able to contribute to anywhere near the same level as he did in the past. The questions are valid, considering Embiid played in just 39 games two seasons ago, and followed up with a 19-game effort last season.

Still, it’s hard to imagine Embiid’s value dropped beyond the likes of Christian Braun, De’Andre Hunter, and Josh Giddey, three players he currently trails on the Top 100 list. Back in January, Embiid ranked 41st. He’s seen a 43-spot slide since then, after averaging 24 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in a little under 20 games.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News