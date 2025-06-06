Philadelphia 76ers Star Sees Massive Drop on NBA List
Nobody can argue that Joel Embiid is currently at the lowest point of his NBA career. The Philadelphia 76ers center struggled to stay healthy enough to appear in 20 games—and his team missed the playoffs for the first time after making seven postseason appearances in a row.
But is he truly falling out of the Top 100? The Ringer’s latest NBA player rankings suggest that Embiid is on a steep enough decline to push him out as he’s been ranked No. 84.
How Did Embiid Fall So Far?
“Instead of thriving beside Tyrese Maxey and Paul George (another anticlimactic max contract recipient on Philadelphia’s payroll), Embiid has spent most of his time on the sideline, watching the Sixers stumble through a season that could end with them keeping a top-six-protected lottery pick. If it doesn’t, they’ll miss the play-in, lose the pick, and be forced to confront one of the bleakest futures in the league.”
Health, injuries, etc.
The biggest concern surrounding Embiid when he first entered the NBA remains relevant to this day. While Embiid has managed to thrive through the setbacks in his 20s, the veteran center has struggled to avoid stretches of absences since reaching his 30s.
At this point, Embiid has many questioning whether he’s able to contribute to anywhere near the same level as he did in the past. The questions are valid, considering Embiid played in just 39 games two seasons ago, and followed up with a 19-game effort last season.
Still, it’s hard to imagine Embiid’s value dropped beyond the likes of Christian Braun, De’Andre Hunter, and Josh Giddey, three players he currently trails on the Top 100 list. Back in January, Embiid ranked 41st. He’s seen a 43-spot slide since then, after averaging 24 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in a little under 20 games.