Philadelphia 76ers Star Stunned by Indiana Pacers’ NBA Finals Win
If a Philadelphia 76ers youngster needed some inspiration on Thursday night, Game 1 of the NBA Finals was the right game to check out. Once again, the young veteran Tyrese Haliburton put together a sequence in clutch time to help the Pacers seal the deal on a comeback effort.
Tyrese Maxey was tuned in and immediately went to social media with a reaction that everybody watching understood.
via @TyreseMaxey: Wow
Not much else needed to be said.
Heading into the fourth quarter of the Game 1 battle between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers, the visitors trailed 85-76.
Haliburton was having a night that was more on the quiet side, as he knocked down four of his nine shots from the field for 10 points. Fortunately, his playmaking was being flashed, as he averaged five assists. Still, the Pacers needed a total team effort in the fourth to put the game away.
There was no monster quarter-four for Haliburton, but he made the shot that iced the game. As for the rest of the Pacers, everybody played their part in the final 12 minutes.
Andrew Nembhard and Myles Turner each produced eight points. Obi Toppin gave Indiana six points off the bench in seven minutes. Haliburton scored four poiunts of his own, and took care of the ball, not turning it over once.
The result of it all? The Pacers outscored the Thunder 35-25 and defeated them to steal Game 1 with a 111-110 victory. For the first time since 1971, a team trailing by nine-plus points in the final three minutes of an NBA Finals game formed a comeback and won the matchup.