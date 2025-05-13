Philadelphia 76es Fans Rejoice Over 2025 NBA Draft Lottery Result
Heading into Monday's draft lottery, the Philadelphia 76ers awaited to see how their future would unfold. While they finished with the fifth-worst record this season, it wasn't secure that they'd be picking in the lottery.
The Sixers were in a good position to keep their pick, but still needed the ping pong balls would fall their way. Finishing in the top six was essential, as anything lower would mean their selection would convey to the OKC Thunder.
Things ended up working out in the Sixers' favor, and then some. They were among the few teams to climb in the lottery, securing the No. 3 pick in the 2025 draft. Shortly after the final results were official, fans flooded social media with excitement.
Selecting No. 3 is familiar territory for the Sixers, as they did it twice during "The Process" years. The first instance came in 2014, when they selected Joel Embiid. Philly ended up landing the third overall pick again in 2015, where they took a flier on another center prospect in Jahlil Okafor.
Following a season where not many things bounced their way, things are starting to look up for the Sixers. They now have an opportunity to land a highly-touted prospect to pair with their core of All-Stars.
As of now, Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper are widely viewed as the top two picks in the 2025 draft. After that, the Sixers could go in numerous different directions. Among the most notable prospects expected to be on the board at that time is Rutgers forward Ace Bailey.
Now that they know they'll be making a first-round pick this year, the Sixers front office has to get to work finding the right prospect to bring into the already ready-made squad.