All 76ers

Philadelphia Phillies Star Supports Sixers’ Key Addition

The Philadelphia Phillies seem happy with the Philadelphia 76ers' addition of Paul George.

Justin Grasso

Apr 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) heads down court after a 3-point basket in the first quarter of game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) heads down court after a 3-point basket in the first quarter of game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It seems that Philadelphia Phillies player Nick Castellanos is happy with the Philadelphia 76ers’ latest addition rocking the same number as him.

Earlier this week, Sixers wing Paul George revealed that he would change his number on his new team. Next season, George will wear No. 8 for the 76ers.

Castellanos, who wears No. 8 for the Phillies, showed support for Philly’s newest star on Tuesday.

Over the last couple of seasons, there’s been a lot of crossover with the Sixers and the Phillies — with each team’s stars supporting the other stars. Castellanos keeps the trend going.

Paul George lands in Philly following a five-year run with the LA Clippers. After a 74-game effort, along with a first-round playoff appearance, George and the Clippers met for a final time and decided that a separation was necessary as they couldn’t agree to terms on a new contract.

The Sixers weren’t alone in George’s market. Prior to hitting free agency, George kicked around the idea of potentially re-signing with the Clippers just to be traded to the Golden State Warriors. Those talks fell through, leaving George to take his free agency into his own hands.

The Orlando Magic and the Sixers were expected to get a meeting with George. Philly ended up getting George to agree to join the team on a multi-year deal.

Now, the Sixers have one of the most intriguing groups of stars in the NBA, as George joins the MVP center Joel Embiid and the first-time All-Star, Tyrese Maxey.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News