Sixers vs. Knicks Odds & Prediction for Game 3 of 2024 NBA Playoffs
After two games on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers will get a chance to compete in front of their own fans for the first time during the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
The Sixers need all of the support they can get for Thursday night’s Game 3 matchup in the first-round series against the New York Knicks.
Earlier this week, the Sixers were roughly 40 seconds away from stealing one on the road. With a two-possession lead late in the game, the Knicks were reaching desperate territory. Within a matter of 20 seconds, they totally flipped the script.
At this point, it’s apparent the Sixers were up against the Knicks, the crowd, and the referees. While the loss shouldn’t be pinned solely on the officials, the league’s Last 2-Minute report definitely proved the Sixers got the short end of the stick in crunch time.
Now, they are home on Thursday night staring at an 0-2 record. A loss won’t end their season, but an 0-3 deficit would surely have everybody believing it’s only a matter of time before the Knicks advance to the second round.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks
Game 3
Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024
Time: 7:30 PM ET
Location: Wells Fargo Center
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -4.5
Moneyline: PHI -200, NYK +160
Total O/U: 201.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
Recent History
This isn’t the Knicks of the past, clearly. Before the first-round series fired up, Sixers veteran Nic Batum noted that New York has the Sixers’ number this season. Two games into the postseason, and that statement couldn’t be more accurate.
During the regular season, the Knicks defeated the Sixers in three of four matchups. They hold a 2-0 lead in the first-round series. Joel Embiid only had the chance to face the Knicks once before the playoffs this year, which was viewed as a major advantage for New York. However, they’ve done just fine against the MVP big man as the Sixers are 0-3 against the Knicks with Embiid on the floor this year.
- The total has gone over in all but one of the Knicks’ last seven games
- The Knicks are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games against the Sixers
- The total has gone over in eight of the Knicks’ last nine games on the road
- The Sixers are 11-2 against the spread in their last seven games
- The total has gone over in five of the Sixers’ last seven games
Sixers vs. Knicks Game 3 Final Prediction
Spread: Knicks +4.5
Moneyline: PHI -200
Total O/U: OVER 201.5