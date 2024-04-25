Sixers Upgrade Veteran’s Injury Status for Game 3 vs. Knicks
UPDATE: De'Anthony Melton is AVAILABLE for Game 3.
Three games into the first-round series against the New York Knicks, the Philadelphia 76ers could potentially get a reinforcement.
According to the Sixers’ injury report, the veteran guard, De’Anthony Melton, is now questionable to play. Melton, who’s been dealing with a back injury for several months throughout the second half of the season, has been in and out of the lineup.
When the 2023-2024 regular season concluded, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse was skeptical about Melton’s chances of competing in the Play-In Tournament. After missing two practices leading up to the battle for the seventh seed against the Miami Heat, Melton was expectedly ruled out.
Prior to the start of the first-round series against the Knicks, Nurse was slightly more optimistic about Melton’s chances of returning.
“I wouldn’t rule him out for the whole series just yet,” Nurse told reporters. “The series is gonna be long, but he didn’t practice [on Friday], and he’s not playing [on Saturday].”
Ahead of the first two games, Melton was ruled out without a chance of potentially playing. On the eve of Game 3, everything changed.
The Sixers were able to plug Melton back into the lineup at practice on Wednesday. When Nick Nurse revealed that Melton was a participant, he made it known that there was a chance the two-way standout could suit up for Game 3.
Shortly after, Melton addressed reporters and nearly confirmed he was on pace to play.
“Yesterday I was able to get up and down and get some live action," he told reporters on Wednesday. "Today, I went through practice, so I’m feeling good. I’m feeling good. I’m ready for the game tomorrow, so we’ll see how it goes.”
Melton hasn’t been cleared to return just yet, but it seems if all goes right with his body during his pregame warmup, the Sixers will allow him the opportunity to join his teammates on the bench in his uniform.
While Melton started in 33 of the 38 games he appeared in this season, he’s been a reserve when healthy as of late. After returning from a long stretch of absences in late February, Melton came off the bench in three games. Then during his last two appearances earlier this month, Melton totaled just 20 minutes on the floor as a reserve.
It’s unclear what Nurse’s plans are for Melton if he is indeed cleared for action on Thursday, but the two-way value of the veteran guard could be a nice boost in a series where the Sixers have struggled to pull away with wins through the first two games.