Phoenix Suns Star Battles 1-on-1 With 76ers’ Joel Embiid Postgame

Bradley Beal and Joel Embiid share a postgame moment on Monday.

Dec 23, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) hug at center court after a 76ers victory at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Following a Monday night matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns, Joel Embiid participated in a little one-on-one action with Phoenix All-Star Bradley Beal.

As Embiid was seen handling a ball post-game, Beal made his way over to start guarding the big man. Naturally, Embiid got into position to start backing down the veteran guard. He then let off a signature shot, fading away from mid-range.

Cameras didn’t catch the result of Embiid’s shot, but based on Beal’s reaction, it was a rare miss for Embiid from that range. The two then concluded the flash pick-up game with a handshake and a hug.

The Sixers faced the Suns for the first of two matchups this season on Monday night. Once again, Embiid watched his team play from the sidelines.

Joel Embiid facing Bradley Beal.
Jan 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots the ball over Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images / Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images

As the Sixers have the star center on a “knee injury management” plan, they are waiting for him to get back into optimal shape to play. Lately, Embiid has been a full participant at practice and has been a part of multiple five-on-five scrimmages over the past week. Still, he hasn’t been upgraded to available on game night.

Monday’s game marked Embiid’s sixth-straight absence since the regular season started. He missed the entire preseason back in October.

Without Embiid, the Sixers are struggling. Prior to seeing the debut of Paul George on Monday, the Sixers held a record of 1-4. Even with George in the lineup, they dropped to 1-5 in Phoenix.

Beal finished the game with 17 points on 70 percent shooting from the field. Despite being questionable heading into the matchup, the veteran guard was healthy enough to check in for nearly 35 minutes against the Sixers.

The Sixers have the Los Angeles Clippers next up on the schedule. While Embiid’s injury status is not revealed yet, there is hope he could finally make his season debut. If he does, it will mark the first time Embiid is seen in game action since his Olympic run in Paris over the summer.

