Potential NBA Free Agent Hints at Return to Philadelphia 76ers
Days before the NBA opens up the free agency floodgates, players across the league will have a deadline to make decisions on their player options. The Philadelphia 76ers have multiple players in that boat. One of them being Kelly Oubre Jr.
As the Sixers wrapped up the 2024-2025 NBA season, Oubre addressed his looming player option, suggesting that a return was in play. While he has yet to pick up his 2025-2026 option officially, Oubre’s recent Instagram post hints at a possible return to the 76ers.
“Mood AF. Need more of this.”
Oubre posts a picture of a moment he had with 76ers center Joel Embiid. While the caption isn’t exactly specific, the veteran once again seems to be showing a desire for a potential third season with the Sixers.
“I’m a Philadelphia 76er,” Oubre said back in April.
“I’m blessed to be a part of this organization. I'm here in front of you guys right now, so I'm taking it day by day, but also, this is a business. At the end of the day, I'm happy, and I feel like I like to finish what I start, and I don't feel complete. So God speed and, yeah. I'm still here.”
Last year, Oubre wrapped up a one-year deal with the 76ers after they came up short against the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. He shared a similar message at the time, suggesting that he would like to return to the Sixers but needed time to figure everything out. And if it didn’t pan out, well, business is business.
Ultimately, Oubre ended up returning. The Sixers signed him during the opening days of free agency, retaining him on a two-year deal, worth $16.3 million. Last season, Oubre appeared in 60 games. He posted averages of 15 points, six rebounds, and two assists.
By June 29, Oubre will have to decide whether he’ll return to the Sixers to collect $8.3 million. If not, he’ll become a free agent for the third summer in a row.