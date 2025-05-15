Potential Sixers Draft Target Compared to 2-Time NBA Champion
Upon luck going their way in Monday's NBA Draft lottery, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in a favorable position. Already with a core of All-Stars, the front office will now get to add a promising young talent to the mix.
With the No. 3 pick, there are many different directions the Sixers could go in. Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper are expected to be off the board, but there are still countless high-level prospects expected to be available. Among them is former Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe.
Standing at 6-foot-5 and 193 pounds, Edgecombe already has the physical frame to hold his own in the NBA. His athleticism and explosiveness were on full display during his time at Baylor, where he averaged 15.0 PPG, 5.6 RPG and 3.2 APG across 33 matchups.
As the draft combine continues, ESPN's Jonathan Givony has begun laying out physical comparisons for some of the projected top picks. When breaking down Edgecombe, his physical features were on par with two-time NBA champion Jrue Holiday.
Given the success Holiday has had in his career, being compared to him in any capacity is a compliment. With this frame, Edgecombe will attempt to bring the same level of versatility at the NBA level.
Edgemcombe's physical makeup is one of the many things that make him an enticing target for the Sixers. With a pair of undersized guards in Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain leading the backcourt, it's an area of the roster that needs size. With his frame, Edgecombe is someone who can provide length and athleticism alongside either of the Sixers' top guards.
Still very early in the draft process, there is no telling which way the Sixers are leaning when it comes to the No. 3 pick. That said, Edgecombe is surely among the many prospects they have on their radar.