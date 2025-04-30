Potential Sixers Draft Target Compared to Denver Nuggets Forward
In a few weeks, the Philadelphia 76ers will officially find out their fate regarding the 2025 NBA Draft. They finished the regular season with the fifth-worst record in the league, but it's still unknown if they'll be retaining their pick. Luck will have to fall their way in the lottery in the form of a top-six pick.
If the Sixers do finish towards the top of the draft, they'll have a chance to add a promising young talent to the roster. Among the prospects who are projected to come off the board early is Rutgers forward Ace Bailey.
Standing at 6-foot-10 with the ability to score from anywhere on the floor, Bailey is the prototype forward for the modern NBA. In his lone college season, he averaged 17.6 PPG and 7.2 RPG on 34.6% shooting from beyond the arc.
Still weeks away from the draft, the people at HoopsHype put together their latest mock with added notes on each prospect. Bailey was ranked as the third-best prospect in the 2025 class behind Cooper Flagg and his Rutgers teammate Dylan Harper. While breaking down Bailey's game, one Eastern Conference executive compared him to Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.
MPJ-style bucket getter that’s less polished with more bounce. The shot-making is there, but the shooting and measurements are concerns, he is not that big in-person, maybe 6-foot-8 tops. Ceiling’s isn’t close to Harper or Flagg, but is he clearly better than [VJ] Edgecombe or Tre [Johnson]? Not sure yet.
In terms of fit, Bailey is someone who makes a lot of sense for the Sixers in the short and long term. He could learn a lot from Paul George while also providing complementary skills to the team's star trio. On a broader scale, is a wing with high potential that could grow on a similar timeline as Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain.
Landing Bailey will likely require the Sixers pick in the top four. That said, if they somehow climb in the lottery, he should be one of the prospects at the top of their list.