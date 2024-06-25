Potential Sixers Target Makes Critical Decision With New York Knicks
The New York Knicks won’t be forking over $19 million to retain their prominent trade acquisition, OG Annoy. Instead, the Knicks will have to up the offer and compete with other teams in free agency. With Anunoby making a critical contract decision on Monday afternoon, he could become a target for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Anunoby had a player option deadline looming this week. All signs were pointing to the two-way standout returning to New York on a notable extension. However, several reports indicated that the Knicks didn’t come to the table with a desirable enough offer.
Now, Anunoby is set to hit the open market to field offers from all of his suitors, as he declined the player option for the 2024-2025 season, according to The Athletic’s Fred Katz.
The Sixers have big plans to max out one of their own this summer. As Tyrese Maxey is set to become a restricted free agent fresh off of his first All-Star appearance, the league-wide expectation is Maxey will earn every dollar possible, and the Sixers are clearly willing to be the ones to pay up.
Beyond Maxey, the Sixers are set to have enough cap space to spend big on a third star to form a trio along with Maxey and the star center, Joel Embiid. While Anunoby hasn’t been the most popular candidate linked to Philadelphia, considering the Knicks remain the favorites to retain him, the Sixers shouldn’t be ruled out.
For starters, Anunoby has familiarity in Philadelphia currently. Prior to his run with the Knicks, the standout forward played for Nick Nurse on the Toronto Raptors. He spent five of his first six seasons in Toronto playing under Nurse.
During the 2021-2022 NBA season, Anunoby notched his career-highs in scoring, rebounding and assists by averaging 17 points, five rebounds, and three assists per game in 48 matchups. The following year, he led the league in steals per game, snatching 1.9 per outing, which marked a career-high as well.
When Anunoby showed up in New York, he had an immediate impact on both ends of the floor for the Knicks. If New York doesn’t meet his demands, somebody else will. If the Sixers aren’t able to acquire one of their targeted All-Star-caliber players, Anunoby should be a name to keep an eye on.