Quentin Grimes' Preseason Debut With Sixers On Hold
On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers welcome the Orlando Magic into the recently renamed Xfinity Mobile Arena, for their third preseason match as they continue to ramp up for the 82-game campaign that lies ahead of them. Their first two preseason matches came against the New York Knicks in early October, and were held in the Middle East, as part of the NBA's Abu Dhabi Games.
The first matchup saw the Sixers struggle from beyond the arc, only converting on 8.6 percent of their shots, with players like Justin Edwards and Tyrese Maxey especially struggling from deep. These woes would get figured out in the second match against New York, as Philadelphia would improve its efficiency and scoring production, while still dropping the match, 104-113.
While they did struggle, it didn't help that the Sixers were without one of their key contributors towards the end of last season, Quentin Grimes, who was away from the team throughout the offseason as he was negotiating with Philadelphia's front office over a potential new deal, given that last season was the end of his initial rookie contract.
The day after the Sixers departed for the Middle East, it was announced that Grimes would pick up his qualifying offer for the 2025-26 season, which will see him through the following offseason where he's set to become an unrestricted free agent.
The 25-year-old wouldn't waste any time getting back into the swing of things with his teammates, as he was a part of Philadelphia's practice sessions on both days this week, with Sixers' head coach Nick Nurse being impressed by his fitness levels despite the standoff in the offseason.
Will Quentin Grimes play on Friday night?
Despite partaking in practice over the course of his first week back with the Sixers, Grimes will not participate in Friday night's match against the Magic, as he has been listed as inactive by Philadelphia. His talents against Orlando will certainly be missed, given that he averages 7.5 points and 2.8 rebounds against the Eastern Conference side in the eight games he's played against them in his career.
Let alone his numbers against Orlando, Grimes put up big numbers following his move to the City of Brotherly Love last season, averaging 21.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game across his 28 appearances last season.
The Sixers take on the Magic on Friday night, with tip-off slated for 7:00 p.m. EST.