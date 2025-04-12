Raptors Reportedly Pick Up Center After Sixers-Hawks Matchup
The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to see one of their 10-days walk and join the Toronto Raptors after falling short against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.
According to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey, Colin Castleton is set to land a standard NBA deal with the Raptors during the final days of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
For Castleton and the Raptors, it will be a reunion. Before the Sixers picked up Castleton, he spent time with the Raptors on multiple 10-day contracts.
As a result, Castleton appeared in 10 games with the Raptors. During that time, he averaged seven points on 47 percent shooting from the field, seven rebounds, and two assists.
Not long after Castleton’s series of deals with the Raptors expired, the young center joined the Sixers on a 10-day contract. Leading up to Friday’s game between the Sixers and the Hawks, Castleton had four games in a Sixers uniform under his belt. He averaged four points, seven rebounds, and three assists while making 35 percent of his shots.
On Friday, Castleton came off the bench for 25 minutes against the Hawks. He shot 3-11 from the field, scoring seven points. He also had eight rebounds and one steal. The Sixers dropped the matchup with a 124-110 loss, falling to 24-57 on the season.
The Sixers are set to close out the year on Sunday afternoon with a matchup against the Chicago Bulls. After that, the Sixers will call it a season. Meanwhile, the Raptors will tip off against the San Antonio Spurs at 3:30 PM ET. It's unclear what Castleton's status will be for that matchup.