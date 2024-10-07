Re-Signed Sixers Veteran Reveals 2 Key Goals for Next Season
Over the summer, the Philadelphia 76ers brought back a handful of free agents from last year’s team. One of the returning players is the veteran forward, KJ Martin.
As Martin joins the Sixers for another season, the veteran is looking to expand his game. Knowing Nick Nurse’s system favors players that hold plenty of value on both ends of the floor, defense is an obvious focal point for Martin going into the new season.
Offensively, Martin revealed he’s working on expanding his shooting range.
The former second-round pick revealed he had a shooting coach over the summer. When he made it to the Bahamas for training camp, Martin had a clear percentage in mind for next season.
“Getting my three-point percentage close to 40 percent as possible, that’s a goal of mine for sure,” Martin told reporters on Saturday. “I put the work in, so that’s something I know I can do.”
Since entering the NBA in 2020, Martin has averaged just under two threes per game in 266 matchups. In four seasons, Martin has knocked down 34 percent of his attempts from deep. Most of the young veteran’s production came from within four feet of the basket.
Last year, Martin appeared in 58 games for the Sixers. He attempted just 23 shots from beyond the arc, making 30 percent of them. After having an inconsistent role throughout the regular season, Martin didn’t make an appearance in the playoffs for the Sixers last year.
By improving on both ends of the floor, Martin hopes to see a big change personally so he can help contribute to team wins.
In his first three seasons, Martin garnered plenty of playing time with the Houston Rockets. He appeared in 206 matchups, averaging 24 minutes on the court. Being on a young and rebuilding team, Martin benefitted from minutes being available to young and developing prospects.
With the Sixers’ current situation, the bar is raised. A two-year contract worth a reported $16 million showed Martin the team is invested in his continued development. He hopes to make good on the investment after a hard-working summer away from the team.