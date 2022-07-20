Former Philadelphia 76er Kyle Korver has made another step in his post-playing career, as the sharpshooter is getting a job in the front office of the Atlanta Hawks. According to Shams Charania, the 41-year-old will take on his first front office position with the team where he played for five years.

Korver played for the Sixers from 2003 to 2008, becoming a sharpshooting specialist during his time, as Korver sits third all-time in three points made in Philadelphia's history.

Since retiring after his 17-year career in 2020, Korver began helping the Brooklyn Nets out as player development, even helping Ben Simmons after the Australian joined the team at the deadline.

Korver's position in the front office has not been confirmed or elaborated on by the Hawks organization.

For live updates on the Philadelphia 76ers, follow @All76ersSI on Twitter!

More Sixers News:

On the Radar: As the 2022 NBA Draft approached, Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey was rumored to have his eyes on Houston Rockets veteran Eric Gordon. As the Sixers attempted to gain Gordon through the trade market, Morey was ultimately unsuccessful. While the 76ers couldn’t land Gordon back in June, reports indicate that they are still trying to make something work with the Rockets to get the former Sixth Man of the Year in Philadelphia. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Morris Wants to Come Home: NBA veteran Markieff Morris never shied away from expressing love for his hometown Philadelphia. While Morris never played basketball professionally in the City of Brotherly Love, he recently revealed that he would like to make that dream become a reality, and he’s wanted to play for the Sixers for quite a while now. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE