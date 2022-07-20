Skip to main content
Report: Former Sixer Kyle Korver Set To Join Atlanta Hawks' Front Office

Former Philadelphia 76er Kyle Korver has made another step in his post-playing career, as the sharpshooter is getting a job in the front office of the Atlanta Hawks. According to Shams Charania, the 41-year-old will take on his first front office position with the team where he played for five years.

Korver played for the Sixers from 2003 to 2008, becoming a sharpshooting specialist during his time, as Korver sits third all-time in three points made in Philadelphia's history.

Since retiring after his 17-year career in 2020, Korver began helping the Brooklyn Nets out as player development, even helping Ben Simmons after the Australian joined the team at the deadline.

Korver's position in the front office has not been confirmed or elaborated on by the Hawks organization.

