Report: Philadelphia 76ers 2024-25 Schedule Revealed
On Thursday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers and the rest of the NBA received their schedule for the 2024-25 season. Here is a breakdown of how things will unfold for them.
The new-look Sixers open the season on their hime floor in a highly-anticipated matchup. They'll be squaring off against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on October 23rd. Aside from battling a fellow Eastern Conference contender, this game will also mark Doc Rivers' return to Philadelphia.
A week later, the Sixers will have their second home game. It will mark another return, as the Detroit Pistons are slated to be in town. This matchup is going to be the first time Tobias Harris plays in Philly since departing in free agency this summer.
This offseason, the Sixers' biggest addition was signing Paul George to a four-year max contract. The All-Star forward will make his return to the LA Clippers in their new arena on November 6th.
Since they're in the same division, the Sixers will face off against the Boston Celtics four times. The first time they face off is in on Christmas Day in Boston. However, the Sixers will host the defending champions for the first time on February 2nd.
Here is a breakdown of when the Sixers will host some of the other top teams in the NBA:
1. November 12th vs New York Knicks
2. January 14th vs OKC Thunder
3. January 31st vs Denver Nuggets
4. February 4th vs Dallas Mavericks
5. April 5th vs Minnesota Timberwolves
Below is the complete breakdown of the Sixers' 2024-25 schedule.
Coming off a crucial offseason where they completely revamped the roster, the Sixers will attempt to contend for a championship with their newly-formed big three.