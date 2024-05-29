All 76ers

Rumored Sixers Target Reportedly Prefers Sticking With Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler wants a max contract that the Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly willing to pay. Will that matter in the end?

Justin Grasso

Apr 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks to pass the ball as Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) defends during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks to pass the ball as Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) defends during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
It’s 2024 and there could be another Jimmy Butler saga brewing in Philadelphia. As the Sixers plan to go star hunting this summer with their loads of cap space, they’ve been linked to any and every star player that could be available to them. Butler is one of them.

Unlike LA’s Paul George or LeBron James, Butler isn’t sitting around thinking about whether or not he’s going to pick up a player option. Currently, Butler is under contract with the Miami Heat, but will be extension eligible.

All signs are pointing towards Butler wanting a max contract as early as this upcoming season. Whether or not the Heat are willing to offer that amount at this time is unclear.

If Miami plays hardball with Butler, we could see another NBA standoff. In the event the two parties begin working on a separation, and the Sixers strike out on other desired targets, Philadelphia is reportedly willing to offer Butler the max money he desires, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Such scenario seems to intrigue to city of Philadelphia, and even seems like a real possibility, considering Butler’s relationship with the Sixers’ star center, Joel Embiid.

However, the Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang reports that Butler “preferably” wants the max extension to come from Miami.

Apr 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) gets surrounded by the Toronto Raptors defense during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) gets surrounded by the Toronto Raptors defense during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Butler’s desire to stay where he’s at is understandable. The 34-year-old finally found stability once again after he played on three different teams in four seasons following a six-year run with the Chicago Bulls, where he started his career.

And although the Heat struggled to enter the playoffs without having to go through the Play-In over the last two seasons, Miami has still put together multiple NBA Finals runs during Butler’s tenure.

From a personal standpoint, it appears Butler is prioritizing contract security for himself long-term this summer. While he seems to hope to stay in Miami for the long haul, the forward could be leaving all options on the table for the time being, which is a good scenario for the Sixers, who are seeking several options of their own.

