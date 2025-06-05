Shaq Ranks Philadelphia 76ers Legend Among Top NBA Players Ever
Throughout the franchise's history, the Philadelphia 76ers have had countless all-time greats suit up for them. Recently, Shaquille O'Neal gave high praise to arguably the best player to don a Sixers uniform.
Earlier this week, Shaq had a new show release on Netflix titled "Power Moves." During the first episode, the Hall of Fame center ranked his top ten players in NBA history. Originally, he had himself at No. 10. However, he opted to remove himself from consideration.
Starting off Shaq's official list was Sixers legend Julius Erving in the tenth spot. From there, he went on to name other all-time greats like Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and his old LA Lakers running mate Kobe Bryant.
After spending the first five years of his career in the ABA, "Dr. J" made the jump to the NBA when he was acquired by the Sixers in 1976. He'd go on to spend the rest of his playing career with the franchise, cementing himself as one of the greatest small forwards in league history.
At his peak, Erving was one of the league's top stars. He was a perennial MVP candidate, winning the award three times in ABA and once with the Sixers (1981). However, his most notable achievement was delivering the Sixers a championship alongside Moses Malone in 1983.
When it comes to Sixers history, there are few players you can put ahead of Dr. J when it comes to the best ever. With his long list of accolades, he is more than deserving of an appearance on Shaq's list as well.
To this day, Erving still has close ties to the NBA. He is one of the league's most notable ambassadors and continues to have a great relationship with the Sixers. He can regularly be found at home games and championing the franchise's next generation of stars.