Sixers Add Celtics G League Player Before Facing Wizards
As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with injury concerns, the team has been active in the free agency market, adding players on temporary deals. On Wednesday, it was announced the Sixers agreed to a deal to add Phillip Weaver to the roster.
The Sixers are set to face the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.
via @MikeAScotto: The Philadelphia 76ers plan to sign Phillip Wheeler to a 10-day deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Wheeler has averaged 15.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Maine Celtics and Texas Legends in the G League. Wheeler is represented by agent Jerry Dianis represent Wheeler.
Wheeler joins the Sixers out of the NBA G League. This year, he’s been with the Boston Celtics’ G League affiliate in Maine. His G League career started when he was 20 years old, playing for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
This season, Wheeler appeared in six games for Maine. He came off the bench for an average of 20 minutes and produced 10 points per game on 40 percent shooting from three. He also contributed to six rebounds per outing.
Prior to his run with Maine, Wheeler played in Texas for the Dallas Mavericks’ affiliate. He started 16 out of 19 games and averaged 17 points and six rebounds while knocking down 36 percent of his threes.
The Sixers add Wheeler just as the 10-day deal for Chuma Okeke expires. On Wednesday morning, it was announced that Okeke returned to the New York Knicks’ affiliate in the G League. The Sixers will see what Wheeler can bring to the table as he becomes the latest to get a call-up.
With a limited roster on Wednesday, Wheeler could be available for the matchup against the Wizards. The Sixers and the Wizards will tip at 7 PM ET.