Sixers Add Second Year to Anthony Tolliver's Contract

The final move Daryl Morey and the Sixers made this season to fill out their roster was acquiring veteran forward Anthony Tolliver. After signing multiple 10-day contracts with the team, he eventually received a contract for the remainder of this season.

Doc Rivers has said a lot this season that he feels this team is young, and having veterans around is crucial. This makes the signing of Tolliver for the season not shocking, as he is another player who has been around the league and can help mentor this young core.

While it was assumed that Tolliver would only be around for this season, he could potentially remain with the Sixers next season as well.

Bobby Marks of ESPN recently reported that Tolliver's contract includes a second season. If the team decides to retain him, his deal is fully guaranteed for $2.7 million.

Since arriving in Philadelphia, Daryl Morey has continued to make small moves to help better this franchise. Giving Tolliver a second year on his deal now gives him another asset this offseason when looking to re-tool the roster.

One story to follow after a move like this is the Kyle Lowry saga. After not landing him at the trade deadline, the Sixers still have their sights set on the Philadelphia native.

Reports have even come out that the team plans to acquire him via sign-and-trade in the offseason. Having Tolliver under contract could aid in pulling off a deal like this.

With multiple expiring contracts on the Sixers' roster, Morey is going to need some form of assets to work with during the offseason.

Bringing Tolliver back for a second season can essentially be viewed as a can't lose situation for the Sixers. Either they package his deal in a trade to upgrade the roster, or they have a veteran presence in the locker room on a team-friendly deal to provide solid minutes when called upon.

No matter what the outcome is. This deal is another under-the-radar move from Morey that can pan out nicely for the Sixers.

