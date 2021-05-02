NBA Veteran Anthony Tolliver is Thrilled to Remain With Sixers

When the Philadelphia 76ers waived the young veteran forward Ignas Brazdeikis last month, a follow-up deal wasn't imminent. At least, not to the public, it wasn't.

Behind the scenes, as the Sixers took on a six-game road trip, NBA veteran Anthony Tolliver worked out for the team back at their practice facility in Camden, New Jersey.

Once the Sixers realized Tolliver could be a valuable on and off-court addition, the Sixers inked him to a 10-Day contract. When his first 10 days concluded, Tolliver landed another 10-Day contract.

At this point, the second temporary deal has expired, and the Sixers decided on Tolliver's future by issuing him a contract to join the team for the rest of the season. Tolliver, who hasn't played since last season, took the Sixers up on their offer.

"I'm really excited," said Tolliver on Sunday afternoon following the official news of the signing. "I'm really excited to be with the guys. Obviously, I've only been here for a few weeks, but I've really come to have great relationships with a lot of guys on this team, and I'm looking forward to making this run."

Right now, Tolliver isn't necessarily in the Sixers' primary rotation for the playoffs as he sits behind Tobias Harris and Mike Scott. Regardless, the 76ers view Tolliver as a valuable asset because of his leadership and his ability to stay ready when the team needs him on the floor.

“He’s been good,” said Sixers head coach Doc Rivers. “He’s ready when we call him, and that’s what you want from him. He plays a smart brand of basketball. He takes charge, he knows where to space, how to space. He’s been really good for us.”

Tolliver and the Sixers have nine games left to go before the playoffs begin. While the veteran forward likely won't see a ton of minutes in the postseason as long as the other forwards are healthy, his three seasons' worth of playoff appearances will give Philly to throw him in the fire if need be.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.