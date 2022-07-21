Skip to main content
Sixers Announce Plans to Build a New Arena

Sixers Announce Plans to Build a New Arena

The Philadelphia 76ers’ quest to find a new arena continues this offseason. Just last year, the Sixers proposed the idea of building a new arena in Penn’s Landing. 

After not getting the green light to do so, the Sixers moved on and worked on another proposal. On Thursday morning, the team announced that they are developing a new project and pursuing a privately-funded development in the fashion district. 

“The Philadelphia 76ers are a storied Philadelphia institution with a proven track record of investing in their community,” said Sixers’ Co-Managing Partner Josh Harris via press release. “That’s why we’re committed to building a world-class home in the heart of the City and creating a privately-funded arena that strengthens ties within the local community through investments that prioritize equity, inclusivity, and accessibility."

The Sixers have called the Wells Fargo Center home since it opened as the CoreStates Center in 1996. At the time, the Sixers were under the same ownership as the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In 2011, that all changed. When the Sixers went up for sale, Josh Harris and David Blitzer purchased the organization and started a new era with the team. 

Now, Harris, Blitzer, and the Sixers are looking for a way to get Philadelphia’s pro basketball team its own home. And if all goes to plan, the Sixers could bid farewell to the Wells Fargo Center by the 2031-2032 NBA season. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

For live updates on the Philadelphia 76ers, follow @All76ersSI on Twitter!

More Sixers News:

On the Radar: As the 2022 NBA Draft approached, Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey was rumored to have his eyes on Houston Rockets veteran Eric Gordon. As the Sixers attempted to gain Gordon through the trade market, Morey was ultimately unsuccessful. While the 76ers couldn’t land Gordon back in June, reports indicate that they are still trying to make something work with the Rockets to get the former Sixth Man of the Year in Philadelphia. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE 

Morris Wants to Come Home: NBA veteran Markieff Morris never shied away from expressing love for his hometown Philadelphia. While Morris never played basketball professionally in the City of Brotherly Love, he recently revealed that he would like to make that dream become a reality, and he’s wanted to play for the Sixers for quite a while now. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE 

In This Article (1)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_18111846_168388689_lowres
News

Report: James Harden Resigns Two-Year Deal With Philadelphia 76ers

By Declan Harris13 hours ago
USATSI_18255715_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Report: Sixers Set to Hold Different Training Camp This Season

By Justin Grasso15 hours ago
USATSI_13894878_168388689_lowres
News

Report: Former Sixer Kyle Korver Set To Join Hawks' Front Office

By Declan Harris20 hours ago
USATSI_18150382_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Embiid, Harden Link Up With New Sixers Addition for a Workout

By Justin Grasso23 hours ago
USATSI_18051734_168388689_lowres (2)
News

James Harden Speaks on ‘Down Year’ With Nets, Sixers

By Justin GrassoJul 19, 2022 10:11 AM EDT
USATSI_17869424_168388689_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Reveal Preseason Matchup vs. Sixers

By Justin GrassoJul 18, 2022 3:05 PM EDT
USATSI_18254285_168388689_lowres (1)
News

James Harden Displays Hunger for a Title in Contract Negotiations

By Justin GrassoJul 18, 2022 12:07 PM EDT
USATSI_18264829_168388689_lowres
News

How Could The Sixers Use De'Anthony Melton?

By Declan HarrisJul 18, 2022 9:08 AM EDT