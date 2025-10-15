Sixers Announce Roster Move Ahead of Preseason Finale
As things stand, the Philadelphia 76ers have one more game left in their preseason schedule, which comes on Friday, when they welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves into the recently renamed Xfinity Mobile Arena.
This means that the team is getting their final reps and any additional changes in before they start their quest for the Larry O'Brien trophy. While this certainly holds true for the players and coaching staff of the Sixers, it also applies to the front office, which could be seen on Tuesday night.
According to an announcement put out by the Sixers, the team has struck a deal with MarJon Beauchamp. He will join the organization on an Exhibit 10 contract.
Who is MarJon Beauchamp?
For those that don't know, Beauchamp has been in the NBA for three seasons up until this point, having started his career with the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2022-23 season, having appeared in 52 games that season. In those appearances, 11 of which were starts, the 25-year-old would average 5.1 points and 2.2 rebounds per game, shooting with 39.5 percent accuracy from the field.
While Beauchamp would be a part of the Bucks' plans, this wasn't the case for either of the two teams he was a part of after being included in a trade at the deadline last season, with the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks both waiving the 25-year-old.
Most recently, Beauchamp would play for the Knicks in the 2025-26 NBA Summer League, appearing in five games in which he averaged 14.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
The NBA isn't the only level of the game in which the 25-year-old has played, as he has been in the G League for three seasons, starting out with the now-defunct G League Ignite in the 2021-22 season, before playing for the Bucks' affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, for the last two seasons.
Any other roster news regarding the announcement?
According to the Sixers' announcement, the team has waived Emoni Bates. This decision comes only a few weeks after Philadelphia signed the 21-year-old to an Exhibit-10 deal, which saw him appear in the Sixers' 98-128 loss to the Orlando Magic in early October.
For now, the eyes of the Philadelphia faithful will be looking for Beauchamp to make his Sixers' debut on Friday night, when the team wraps up its preseason with a match against the Timberwolves, with tip-off slated for 7:00 p.m. EST.