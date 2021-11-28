Sixers Assign Paul Reed to Blue Coats Again on Sunday

For the second-straight time this season, the Philadelphia 76ers are assigning second-year forward/center Paul Reed to the Delaware Blue Coats. The former second-round pick is no stranger to the NBA G League. After spending the entire 2020-2021 G League season with the Blue Coats last year, Reed was named the MVP and the Rookie of the Year as he helped lead the Blue Coats to the championship.

This year, though, Reed's spent most of his time on the Sixers' main roster. Although he hasn't garnered a ton of playing time throughout the year as he's averaged just nine minutes per game in 14 matchups this season, Reed has seen a lot more action in the big leagues during his sophomore effort.

But the Sixers don't want to hold him back as he continues to develop. Lately, the Sixers have been shorthanded, but they are starting to get healthier. When they returned to the court on Saturday night after a two-day break, the Sixers had everybody but one player healthy in Shake Milton.

Considering players such as Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris were set to make their returns, there was no need for Reed on Saturday night. Therefore, the Sixers assigned him to the G League for their Saturday afternoon game against the Raptors 905.

As expected, Reed started for the Blue Coats on Saturday. He checked in for 30 minutes and went 10-17 from the field, collecting 22 points. In addition to his scoring, Reed came down with 11 rebounds and garnered two assists, one steal, and blocked two shots.

Following his appearance in Delaware, Reed made it to South Philly, where he sat on the Sixers' bench for their double-overtime loss to Minnesota. Prior to the Saturday night matchup, Rivers revealed the team's reasoning for sending Reed down to the G League.

"He just needs some playing time," Rivers explained. "He struggles in execution a lot, and so we want to really put him through it, let him play more minutes, and see if he can get through it."

The Sixers will get the day off from physical activities on Sunday as they'll hold a film session. But Reed won't be joining as he's set to play in his second-straight game with the Blue Coats on Sunday afternoon.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.