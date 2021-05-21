Ben Simmons One Step Closer to Securing DPOY

Ever since his defensive improvement stood out two seasons ago, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons made it a goal of his to one day be considered the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year.

During the 2019-2020 season, he seemed to be on his way to securing that title until a mid-season injury derailed his progress. First, Simmons suffered a back injury that was diagnosed as a lower-back impingement.

While he benefitted from the NBA's multi-month hiatus since he was able to return in the bubble, another season-ending setback killed Simmons' chances of not only winning Defensive Player of the Year but also his chances of being a finalist.

Coming into the 2020-2021 season, the goal never changed for Simmons. While winning a title is the most important task on his list, the three-time All-Star made it clear that he wants to win DPOY along the way and he hasn't been shy about it.

Countless times throughout the year Simmons claimed he's the best defender in the league. As he consistently guards each team's best perimeter player on a nightly basis and can even switch and guard every position one through five, the veteran believes his consistency and versatility should help him win the award.

Will it? We can't say for sure just yet -- but Simmons is closer to acquiring DPOY honors than he's ever been at this point. On Thursday night, the NBA announced three finalists for each major end-of-season award and Ben Simmons is officially a top-three finalist for DPOY.

To no surprise, he's competing with Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert, and Golden State Warriors forward, Draymond Green. Although Simmons' confidence throughout the season would make it seem as if he's running away with the hardware, but that's not necessarily the case.

Although he's less versatile, Gobert is one of, if not, the best rim-protector in the NBA. While his status as the NBA's best defender this season is unclear, he's a former winner of the award two times. As for Green, he's also a former DPOY winner himself. While he hasn't touched the trophy since 2017, Green remains respected by some of the league's best offensive players, including Sixers MVP candidate Joel Embiid.

It will be a tight race to the top in the end, but Simmons is one step closer to earning another major end-of-season award for himself.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.