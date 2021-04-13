Ben Simmons Wants to be League's Top Defender

There is no denying that the area that sticks out most in Ben Simmons' game is his defense. His combination of size, strength, and speed allows him to defend all five positions, and it's something he puts on display every night.

Head coach Doc Rivers has even called him a chameleon with his ability to defend any player on the floor.

The Defensive Player of the Year award is something the 24-year-old has had his eyes on all season. After Monday's win over the Dallas Mavericks, Simmons would dive into another defensive goal he has his sights set on.

"I want to separate myself, I want to be a clear-cut number one defender in the league, and that's just it. I got a lot of work to do, a lot of games to be played, but I want to be the number one guy. Not second or third," Simmons would say postgame.

This is not an unattainable goal, as Simmons is already regarded as one of the top defenders in the league. Putting on multiple defensive showcases against some of the league's top stars.

There is not a defensive matchup that he will shy away from. No matter the team, or position of the player, Simmons always wants to be matched up with the opposing team's top guy.

"I mean for me, I love guarding the best player each night. I take pride in that. Whatever they want me to do, I'm gonna do," he said.

Being the universally recognized best defender in the league is no small task, but it is something we could see as Simmons enters his prime years. He will have a great opportunity to back up this statement on Wednesday night when the team takes on the Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.