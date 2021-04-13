NewsSI.COM
Search
Sixers' Ben Simmons Wants to be NBA's Top Defender

Sixers' Ben Simmons Wants to be NBA's Top Defender

Author:
Publish date:

There is no denying that the area that sticks out most in Ben Simmons' game is his defense. His combination of size, strength, and speed allows him to defend all five positions, and it's something he puts on display every night. 

Head coach Doc Rivers has even called him a chameleon with his ability to defend any player on the floor. 

The Defensive Player of the Year award is something the 24-year-old has had his eyes on all season. After Monday's win over the Dallas Mavericks, Simmons would dive into another defensive goal he has his sights set on. 

"I want to separate myself, I want to be a clear-cut number one defender in the league, and that's just it. I got a lot of work to do, a lot of games to be played, but I want to be the number one guy. Not second or third," Simmons would say postgame. 

This is not an unattainable goal, as Simmons is already regarded as one of the top defenders in the league. Putting on multiple defensive showcases against some of the league's top stars. 

There is not a defensive matchup that he will shy away from. No matter the team, or position of the player, Simmons always wants to be matched up with the opposing team's top guy. 

"I mean for me, I love guarding the best player each night. I take pride in that. Whatever they want me to do, I'm gonna do," he said. 

Being the universally recognized best defender in the league is no small task, but it is something we could see as Simmons enters his prime years. He will have a great opportunity to back up this statement on Wednesday night when the team takes on the Brooklyn Nets. 

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.

USATSI_15886264_168388689_lowres
News

Ben Simmons Wants to be League's Top Defender

USATSI_15886605_168388689_lowres
News

Rivers, Simmons Praise Furkan Korkmaz After Win vs. Mavericks

USATSI_15885792_168388689_lowres
News

Ben Simmons Looking to Remain Aggressive After Win Over Mavericks

USATSI_15808423_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Believes Mike Scott is Getting His Rhythm Back

USATSI_15630064_168388689_lowres (1)
News

76ers vs. Mavericks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday

USATSI_15630799_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Seth Curry Looks Forward to Returning to Dallas to Face Mavericks

USATSI_15630423_168388689_lowres (1)
News

76ers vs. Mavericks: What to Watch for on Monday Night

USATSI_15873562_168388689_lowres
News

Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis Questionable vs Sixers