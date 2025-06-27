Sixers Center Makes Major Decision Ahead of NBA Free Agency
On Monday evening, NBA free agency will officially get underway. Ahead of a key deadline, one member of the Philadelphia 76ers has made a decision regarding his future.
When free agency got underway last summer, the first move the Sixers made was reuniting with veteran big man Andre Drummond. The former All-Star returned to Philly to once again serve in a backup role behind Joel Embiid.
Drummond first signed with the Sixers back in 2021, but his tenure with the team ended up being brief. He found himself on the move at the trade deadline, getting dealt to the Brooklyn Nets in the Ben Simmons/James Harden swap. Despite how things unfolded, Drummond decided to return to the Sixers when he hit the open market.
On Friday afternoon, NBA insider Shams Charania detailed the latest regarding Drummond. He will not be hitting the market this summer, as he will be opting into his $5 million player option for next season.
As a longtime starter in the NBA, Drummond is viewed as a form of "Embiid insurance" for the Sixers. However, that wasn't the case last season. Drummond was among numerous players on the roster to be hit with the injury bug, appearing in just 40 games. When on the floor, he averaged 7.3 PPG and 7.8 RPG.
With Drummond locked in for next season, the Sixers now don't have to worry about exploring the center market in free agency. He will likely remain as Nick Nurse's primary option behind the former MVP.