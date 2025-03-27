Sixers Coach Drops Important Tyrese Maxey Update
For the final stretch of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Tyrese Maxey hopes to return. According to Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse, Maxey has been working out. While many assume Maxey might follow in the same footsteps as Joel Embiid and Paul George, the Sixers haven’t reached the point of shutting down the one-time All-Star for the year.
via @PompeyonSixers: Sixers coach Nick Nurse said Tyrese Maxey is working out and wearing a splint on his finger with the hope of returning at some point during the final games of the season. Nurse said it is a pain-tolerance issue at this point.
When the Sixers hosted the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, Maxey missed his 13th game in a row. Lately, the veteran guard has been off the court due to a finger and back sprain.
The Sixers indicated that Maxey is doing slightly better in the health department, as his injury description was changed ahead of the Washington matchup. It appears that the young guard’s back sprain has healed up. Maxey suffered the back sprain during the March 3 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Still, the finger injury is affecting the veteran guard. In the two games leading up to Maxey’s last appearance, he made just four of 27 shots from the field. From right around the time Maxey started experiencing issues with his finger, he averaged 32 percent shooting from the field on over 100 attempts.
Some would argue that bringing Maxey back would be a double-negative for the Sixers. Not only would it put the franchise player at risk of damaging his long-term health, but it could also hurt the Sixers’ chances of locking in a top-six pick to keep their first-rounder.
At the end of the day, the Sixers star seems eager to get back out on the court. While his All-Star teammates, Embiid and George, are set to miss the final few weeks, Maxey is working his way back into the mix. The Sixers will host the Miami Heat on Saturday.