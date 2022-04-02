With the 2021-2022 NBA regular season winding down, the Eastern Conference playoff picture is beginning to form. Last week, the Miami Heat clinched their division as they’ve consistently been in the Conference’s top seed.

This week, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics became the following two teams to earn their spot in the postseason. On Friday night, the Charlotte Hornets guaranteed themselves a place in the NBA Play-In Tournament with a Toronto Raptors loss.

Now, the Hornets will look to improve their seeding on Saturday, while the Philadelphia 76ers will attempt to lock in their spot in the playoffs.

What Needs to Happen for Philly?

If the Sixers can defeat the Hornets for a third time this season on Saturday afternoon, then they’ll have their eyes on the Cleveland Cavaliers matchup against New York Knicks, which is set to tip off 30 minutes after the Sixers versus Hornets matchup begins.

With a victory on Saturday and a Cavaliers loss, the Sixers will clinch a spot in the playoffs this season officially. If one of the two scenarios doesn’t go Philly’s way, they’ll have to wait another day before punching their ticket to the postseason.

Other Eastern Conference Scenarios

The Sixers aren’t the only team to have their eyes on the Cleveland matchup on Saturday. A Cavaliers loss would also be ideal for the Chicago Bulls, who have an opportunity to clinch their spot in the playoffs if they manage to take down the Miami Heat as well.

In addition to playoff scenarios, the East’s Play-In Tournament is beginning to take shape. If the 40-37 Atlanta Hawks take a loss on Saturday, they are locked into the Play-In. The Brooklyn Nets, who possess the same record and are slated to face Atlanta, would lock into the Play-In as well with a loss.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.