Sixers' Dave Joerger Steps Away to Focus on Cancer Treatments

The Philadelphia 76ers won't have their top assistant Dave Joerger around for some time as the former head coach announced on Saturday night that he will step away from the Sixers' bench "effective immediately" as he's been diagnosed with cancer.

Although Sixers ownership, front office, and the coaching staff have reportedly known Joerger's plans to step away for quite some time now, the top assistant notified players on the team on Saturday night as the Sixers wrapped up a loss against the Indiana Pacers on the road.

Following the game, Joerger let the team know it was the last game he would coach for a while before putting out an official statement announcing that he is going to take time away from the game to focus on his health as he gets ready to undergo treatment.

"Over the last few months, I learned the importance of self-evaluation and care, early detection and annual medical exams. I know I will beat this diagnosis with the help of my world-class medical team at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Jefferson Health, under the direction of Dr. David M. Cognetti, Dr. Voichita Bar Ad and Dr. Jennifer Johnson. I would like to thank the entire medical team and support staff at Jefferson Health for their extraordinary care. I would also like to acknowledge Josh Harris, David Blitzer, Doc Rivers, Daryl Morey, Elton Brand and the entire 76ers organization. Their unwavering support has allowed me to concentrate all of my efforts towards beating cancer. Most importantly, thank you to my wife Kimberly and my loving family who continue to provide me with strength." "The game of basketball has given me so much, highlighted by the extended support system and lifelong friendships I have been able to form. I look forward to using my platform to continue to raise awareness and help support the fight against cancer." - Dave Joerger

The positive news is Joerger described his diagnosis as a "treatable form of cancer." He also told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN earlier this week that there is "over a 90-percent chance of cure rate."

While Joerger understandably admits he is heading into a scary battle, the Sixers assistant wanted to make his situation public as he wants to encourage others to pursue cancer screenings and early detection.

It's unclear how long Joerger intends to be away, but the Sixers assistant did note in his announcement that he plans to re-join the team once he's completed his treatment process. For now, the 76ers are going to give him all of the time and support he needs as he heads into a tough battle.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.