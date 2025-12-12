Indiana Pacers-Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
INJURY REPORT
PACERS
Ben Sheppard: Out - Calf
Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles
Aaron Nesmith: Out - Knee
Obi Toppin: Out - Foot
Kam Jones: Out - Back
76ERS
Tyrese Maxey: Probable - Illness
Joel Embiid: Probable - Knee
Kelly Oubre: Out - Knee
Trendon Watford: Out - Adductor
Game date, time and location: Monday, Dec. 12, 7:00 p.m. EST, XFinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan (Indiana), 97.5 The Fanatic (Philadelphia)
VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (6-18) and Philadelphia 76ers (13-10) meet for the first of three regular season matchups. The two teams met four times last season, with three resulting in wins for the Pacers. The Pacers are 89-111 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 50-51 in home games and 39-60 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
G Andrew Nembhard
G Quenton Jackson
C Jay Huff
F Bennedict Mathurin
F Pascal Siakam
76ERS
G Tyrese Maxey
G V.J. Edgecombe
C Joel Embiid
F Paul George
F Dominick Barlow
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Pacers +7.5 (-110), 76ers -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Pacers +230, 76ers -280
Total points scored: 229.5 (over -110, under -110)
QUOTABLE
Pacers forward Pascal Siakam: "We got to keep going. We got to keep focusing on the main thing, the right things and just, like, have disposition and energy going into games."