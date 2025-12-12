Indiana Pacers-Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Ben Sheppard: Out - Calf

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

Aaron Nesmith: Out - Knee

Obi Toppin: Out - Foot

Kam Jones: Out - Back

76ERS

Tyrese Maxey: Probable - Illness

Joel Embiid: Probable - Knee

Kelly Oubre: Out - Knee

Trendon Watford: Out - Adductor

Game date, time and location: Monday, Dec. 12, 7:00 p.m. EST, XFinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan (Indiana), 97.5 The Fanatic (Philadelphia)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (6-18) and Philadelphia 76ers (13-10) meet for the first of three regular season matchups. The two teams met four times last season, with three resulting in wins for the Pacers. The Pacers are 89-111 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 50-51 in home games and 39-60 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Quenton Jackson

C Jay Huff

F Bennedict Mathurin

F Pascal Siakam

76ERS

G Tyrese Maxey

G V.J. Edgecombe

C Joel Embiid

F Paul George

F Dominick Barlow

Spread: Pacers +7.5 (-110), 76ers -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pacers +230, 76ers -280

Total points scored: 229.5 (over -110, under -110)

QUOTABLE

Pacers forward Pascal Siakam: "We got to keep going. We got to keep focusing on the main thing, the right things and just, like, have disposition and energy going into games."

