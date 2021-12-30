Doc Rivers Enters Health & Safety Protocol Ahead of Nets Game

The Philadelphia 76ers' bench will look different on Thursday night as their head coach won't be around for the matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

According to a team official, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers has entered the NBA's health and safety protocol. Therefore, Rivers is forced to miss Thursday's game.

The Sixers head coach becomes the fifth member of the organization to enter the health and safety protocol this month. A couple of weeks ago, 76ers veteran forward Georges Niang was the first member to test positive for COVID-19 in December.

A couple of days after Niang entered the protocol, two more members of the Sixers followed as Andre Drummond and Shake Milton were ruled out for a minimum of ten days. Then, not too long after Drummond and Milton entered the protocol, Sixers veteran Danny Green became the fourth member of the organization to test positive.

At this point, Niang has been cleared for action and appeared in Philly's last two games. Meanwhile, Drummond is finally cleared and on pace to return on Thursday. While Milton's cleared from the protocol, he's questionable for Thursday's game in Brooklyn as he works on getting back in game shape.

What's the Plan for Thursday?

Philadelphia will have to utilize the next-man-up from their coaching staff with Rivers out for Thursday's game between the Sixers and the Nets.

Last season, when Rivers missed a practice due to a non-COVID illness, 76ers assistant Dave Joerger stepped up and ran practice. However, Joerger stepped away from the team in November as he's undergoing cancer treatment.

Therefore, the Sixers will be led by Dan Burke on Thursday night. While Burke has no previous head coaching experience, he's been an assistant coach in the NBA since 1989 with previous stints in Portland and Indiana.

