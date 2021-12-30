Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Sixers' Doc Rivers Enters Health & Safety Protocol Ahead of Nets Game
    Publish date:

    Sixers' Doc Rivers Enters Health & Safety Protocol Ahead of Nets Game

    Author:

    The Philadelphia 76ers' bench will look different on Thursday night as their head coach won't be around for the matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

    According to a team official, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers has entered the NBA's health and safety protocol. Therefore, Rivers is forced to miss Thursday's game.

    The Sixers head coach becomes the fifth member of the organization to enter the health and safety protocol this month. A couple of weeks ago, 76ers veteran forward Georges Niang was the first member to test positive for COVID-19 in December.

    A couple of days after Niang entered the protocol, two more members of the Sixers followed as Andre Drummond and Shake Milton were ruled out for a minimum of ten days. Then, not too long after Drummond and Milton entered the protocol, Sixers veteran Danny Green became the fourth member of the organization to test positive.

    Read More

    At this point, Niang has been cleared for action and appeared in Philly's last two games. Meanwhile, Drummond is finally cleared and on pace to return on Thursday. While Milton's cleared from the protocol, he's questionable for Thursday's game in Brooklyn as he works on getting back in game shape.

    What's the Plan for Thursday?

    Philadelphia will have to utilize the next-man-up from their coaching staff with Rivers out for Thursday's game between the Sixers and the Nets.

    Last season, when Rivers missed a practice due to a non-COVID illness, 76ers assistant Dave Joerger stepped up and ran practice. However, Joerger stepped away from the team in November as he's undergoing cancer treatment.

    Therefore, the Sixers will be led by Dan Burke on Thursday night. While Burke has no previous head coaching experience, he's been an assistant coach in the NBA since 1989 with previous stints in Portland and Indiana. 

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

    USATSI_17369989_168388689_lowres
    News

    Doc Rivers Enters Health & Safety Protocol Ahead of Nets Game

    42 seconds ago
    USATSI_17353723_168388689_lowres
    News

    Andre Drummond Cleared for Action vs. Brooklyn Nets

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15644179_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    NBA Insider Highlights Cavaliers as a Team to Watch in Simmons Saga

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17413746_168388689_lowres
    News

    Kendrick Perkins Wants Fans to Show More Respect to Embiid

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17328037_168388689_lowres (2)
    News

    Joel Embiid Roasts Tyrese Maxey For Rough Outing vs. Raptors

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17353796_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Doc Rivers Not Concerned About Sixers Barely Beating Raptors

    Dec 29, 2021
    USATSI_17143399_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Player Observations After Sixers Take Down Toronto Raptors

    Dec 29, 2021
    USATSI_15620503_168388689_lowres (3)
    News

    76ers vs. Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Tuesday Night

    Dec 28, 2021