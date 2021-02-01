Doc Rivers Named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month

Everything is working out well for the Philadelphia 76ers so far this season. While it hasn't been a perfect start to the season (when is it ever?), Philly has seen lots of success early on this year after a rather disappointing season last year.

A lot of that has to do with the new head coach, Doc Rivers. After parting ways with Brett Brown back in August, the Sixers went on an extensive search for a new head coach. During the process of seriously considering hiring several top candidates, Doc Rivers became available.

Right then and there, the Sixers relentlessly pursued Rivers and had him hired within a week. A little more than one month into his first season as the Sixers' head coach, Rivers is proving that the 76ers made the correct call by hiring him.

Not only do several Sixers players look much more improved on a personal note, but the team as a whole has been quite successful. Through 21 games, the Sixers achieved a record of 15-6. That's good enough to be two and a half games in front of the Eastern Conference's second seed, the Brooklyn Nets.

While personal accomplishments less than two months into the season aren't exactly on anybody's minds in Philly, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers has still earned himself the right to be called the Eastern Conference's Coach of the Month, according to the NBA.

The announcement marks the 12th time Rivers has earned the monthly award, and it's his first since November of 2018.

