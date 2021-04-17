Doc Rivers Gives Optimistic George Hill Update

During Friday's matchup against the LA Clippers, the Sixers would debut their newest addition in Anthony Tolliver. Meanwhile, the team still awaits the debut of George Hill, whom they acquired at this year's trade deadline.

Hill has been dealing with a thumb injury before his arrival to Philadelphia.

It has become customary for Doc Rivers to provide updates on the veteran point guard. Before Friday's matchup, he would give more insight into Hill's progression to seeing the court.

Rivers would specify there is still no timeline for Hill, but he expects him "sooner than later." He would also say that Hill had a live workout the day prior and that it went well.

With having two days off after their matchup with the Clippers, Rivers mentioned it as an opportunity to do more work with Hill to get him ready.

He would finish up the topic by giving his estimate of when we could see Hill on the floor with his new team.

"I would say sometime next week would be optimistic, I guess. But I'm optimistic, so I'm going to go with that," said Rivers.

While it was not definite, it is the first real estimate of when Hill could take the floor for the Sixers. Rivers' optimism could hint that Hill has seen progression in his rehab.

The sooner the Sixers can get Hill on the floor and playing, the better. With just a handful of games to go in the regular season, there is minimal time to get acclimated with his role and new teammates.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.