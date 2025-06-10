Sixers Draft Target Speaks on Improving Game-Changing Skillset
There has been plenty of speculation in regards to who the Philadelphia 76ers should select with the third overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft. While Duke superstar Cooper Flagg is expected to go first to the Dallas Mavericks, his fellow Blue Devil Kon Knueppel could land in the City of Brotherly Love.
While the aforementioned Flagg was the talking point surrounding Duke, and the whole NCCA this season, Knueppel quietly had himself quite the freshman campaign. The 19-year-old averaged 14.4 points per game, which includes 2.2 makes from beyond the arc.
These numbers weren't just enough to help take the Blue Devils deep into March Madness, but on an individual level they were enough for Knueppel to earn plenty of accolades, including the ACC Tournament MVP, while being named to the All-ACC team and ACC All-Freshman team, among others.
While at the Draft Combine, Knueppel hit on the importance of being an efficient shooter, while also explaining that it's an area that he intends to work on in the offseason.
"It's important, I shot real well off the move this year, and off the catch," said Knueppel. "I'm really trying to improve this off-season on my off-the-dribble shooting, that's important, and then extending my range as well."
Beyond averaging the previously mentioned scoring numbers, the Duke star managed to do it on some rather effective splits, shooting with 47.9 percent accuracy from the field, as well as 40.6 percent from downtown. Given these shooting numbers, it shouldn't be a surprise to see Knueppel earn the highest offensive rating in the ACC.