Sixers Expect to Have Joel Embiid’s Next Recovery Phase Soon
What’s next for Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid? That’s the million-dollar question for the Sixers’ organization as the 2024-2025 season wraps up with a disappointing conclusion.
Fresh off of signing a major extension in the offseason to keep the center on board through 2029, Joel Embiid struggled to stay on the floor for the Sixers this season. As the veteran big man dealt with knee swelling and soreness all year long, the Sixers reached a point where calling it a year made the most sense.
The Sixers didn’t believe Embiid would need surgery to correct his current concerns. However, the star center tossed out the idea that surgery could be an option. Once Embiid was ruled out for the rest of the year, it was revealed that the seven-time All-Star would undergo many evaluations to determine his next recovery phase.
While Sixers head coach Nick Nurse suggested a couple of weeks back that a decision could be made in the coming days, the basketball world is still waiting to hear about what’s next. As the Sixers returned home from a six-game road trip on Wednesday, Nurse once again fielded a question about Embiid’s recovery. Nothing has changed at this point.
via @KyleNeubeck: Nick Nurse told reporters tonight that Embiid's consultations with specialists are wrapped up and a final decision/action on what they're doing re: his knee should happen "soon-ish"
Embiid played in just 19 games for the Sixers during the 2024-2025 season. After playing in at least 65 games for two seasons in a row from 2021 to 2023, Embiid totaled just 58 appearances during the regular season over the following two years.
This year, Embiid posted averages of 24 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. He struggled to gain a rhythm on the court and couldn’t find consistency with his availability. Embiid’s final decision on his recovery phase could have a major impact on the Sixers for next season and beyond.