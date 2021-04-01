Sixers Expect Joel Embiid to Return From Injury This Weekend

After a marvelous overall performance through the first half of the 2020-2021 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid entered the second half of the season with a chip on his shoulder.

Despite missing the 2021 NBA All-Star Game and the Sixers' first game back from the break against the Chicago Bulls due to contact tracing, Embiid was ready to roll and dominate against the Washington Wizards a few weeks ago.

But his aggressiveness backfired. After successfully throwing down a monster dunk in D.C., Embiid had an awkward landing, which caused him to tweak his knee. At first, it looked like it might've been the end of Embiid's MVP season as he laid on the court holding his knee in pain.

Fortunately, there were good signs to follow as Embiid managed to limp to the team's locker room without full assistance. The 76ers hoped he was dealing with a hyperextension and didn't believe Embiid's injury was too serious. However, they couldn't be so sure without an MRI.

The following morning after the injury, Embiid's MRI results issued outstanding news. With no structural damage detected, Embiid was officially diagnosed with a deep bruised knee. While he certainly dodged a bullet, Embiid's diagnosis didn't exactly mean he'd be able to return to the court right away.

No surgery was required, but the Sixers' medical and training staff still had to put Embiid on a rehabilitation plan. The team initially announced he'd be on a two-week timeline for re-evaluation, but it was well-known that Embiid's absence could last at least three weeks.

When two weeks passed last week, the 76ers offered a promising update on Embiid progress but not promising enough to get him back to work. According to a team source, Embiid was progressing well through his rehab program as of last Saturday. At that point, he resumed on-court basketball activities and ramped up his conditioning.

With three games left on their current road trip, the Sixers wouldn't rule out the possibility of Embiid joining them. But a few discussions with Sixers head coach Doc Rivers made it apparent that Embiid's return during the current road trip is surely a longshot.

The big man won't play against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, as speculated, but the 76ers anticipate having him back this weekend. As Embiid continues to respond well to his on-court work and conditioning, a team source mentioned that Embiid is expected to return to play this weekend.

After Philly's final road matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers this week on Thursday, the 76ers return home to play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday and the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. It's unclear which game Embiid could return for, but The Athletic's Shams Charania speculates that Saturday could be the big day.

