Sixers Fan Favorite Posts Offseason Hype Video
Following a premature exit in the postseason, the Philadelphia 76ers began their offseason a little earlier than anticipated. Still in the early stages of the summer, one player isn't wasting time getting back in the gym to work on his craft.
Over the weekend, Ricky Council IV posted a video online of him at the Sixers' training facility in Camden. It starts off with him in the weight room, but he quickly makes his way to the court. For most of the video, Council is working on his outside shot. However, there are some sequences of him attacking the basket and practicing his floater.
Council started off the season on a two-way contract, but quickly became a fan favorite. He made the most of the opportunity put in front of him, and it resulted in a multi-year deal with the Sixers.
As the Sixers dealt with an array of injuries in the second half of the year, Nick Nurse had to go deeper into his rotation. Among those to see their playing time drastically increase was Council. The young prospect provided energy and physicality at the forward position, which led to fans falling in love with him.
In the 32 games he appeared in, Council averaged 5.4 PPG and 1.4 RPG while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. His best overall performance came in February against the Washington Wizards when he recorded a double-double (19 points, 10 rebounds).
Council will turn 23 this summer, still making him a bit of a younger prospect. Nonetheless, he is getting extra work in now in hopes of competing for a rotation spot come training camp.