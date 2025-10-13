Sixers Fans See Positive VJ Edgecombe Development
On Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers gathered in Wilmington, Delaware, for their annual Blue x White scrimmage at the home of their NBA G League affiliate, the Blue Coats.
Considering the event is a Sixers versus Sixers scrimmage, it doesn’t always include some of the team’s most notable stars—especially if they are dealing with setbacks.
The rookie VJ Edgecombe has been out of the mix for the Sixers lately. Fortunately, he showed some positive signs of being healthy once again as he was on the court for the Sixers during the scrimmage action. Per usual, the former Baylor star was showing off his athleticism.
Last Thursday, the Sixers held a practice session to begin preparing for their preseason home opener against the Orlando Magic. Edgecombe was not a part of the session.
When the Sixers’ head coach, Nick Nurse, spoke to reporters after practice, he offered as much of an update as he could. It didn’t seem like a severe setback.
"He was held out today," Nurse told reporters on Thursday. "They're going to check him out, and I think they're going to give an update tomorrow afternoon."
The following update ended up being a night off for Edgecombe. And his home debut in South Philly had to wait another game.
Throughout the offseason, Edgecombe has dealt with minor setbacks, which have forced him to miss limited action. He was out for a few games during the Sixers’ Summer League runs, in addition to his recent preseason absence.
Fortunately, the Sixers did get a sample of what Edgecombe can bring to the main roster, as he suited up for the team against the New York Knicks in Abu Dhabi last week.
Edgecombe played in a total of 54 minutes through the Sixers’ first two preseason games. During his NBA Preseason debut, Edgecombe accounted for 14 points on 4-13 shooting from the field and 1-6 shooting from beyond the arc. He also produced 6 rebounds and 3 assists.
While the Sixers have a past of slowly easing rookies into the rotation, Jared McCain helped break the streak last season, when he took advantage of a short-handed lineup. Considering the Sixers spent a third-overall pick on Edgecombe, he’s expected to be a key reserve, if not a starter, during his first NBA run.
During his only season in the NCAA at Baylor, Edgecombe started 33 games. Seeing the court for 32.7 minutes per game, he shot 43 percent from the field and 34 percent from three. The freshman posted averages of 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.