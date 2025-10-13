All 76ers

Sixers Fans See Positive VJ Edgecombe Development

After missing some action recently, VJ Edgecombe gave Sixers fans a preview to his home debut.

Justin Grasso

Sep 26, 2025; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers VJ Edgecombe (77) poses for a photo during media day. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2025; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers VJ Edgecombe (77) poses for a photo during media day. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers gathered in Wilmington, Delaware, for their annual Blue x White scrimmage at the home of their NBA G League affiliate, the Blue Coats.

Considering the event is a Sixers versus Sixers scrimmage, it doesn’t always include some of the team’s most notable stars—especially if they are dealing with setbacks.

The rookie VJ Edgecombe has been out of the mix for the Sixers lately. Fortunately, he showed some positive signs of being healthy once again as he was on the court for the Sixers during the scrimmage action. Per usual, the former Baylor star was showing off his athleticism.

via @Sixers: just hanging around.

Last Thursday, the Sixers held a practice session to begin preparing for their preseason home opener against the Orlando Magic. Edgecombe was not a part of the session.

When the Sixers’ head coach, Nick Nurse, spoke to reporters after practice, he offered as much of an update as he could. It didn’t seem like a severe setback.

"He was held out today," Nurse told reporters on Thursday. "They're going to check him out, and I think they're going to give an update tomorrow afternoon."

The following update ended up being a night off for Edgecombe. And his home debut in South Philly had to wait another game.

Throughout the offseason, Edgecombe has dealt with minor setbacks, which have forced him to miss limited action. He was out for a few games during the Sixers’ Summer League runs, in addition to his recent preseason absence.

Fortunately, the Sixers did get a sample of what Edgecombe can bring to the main roster, as he suited up for the team against the New York Knicks in Abu Dhabi last week.

Edgecombe played in a total of 54 minutes through the Sixers’ first two preseason games. During his NBA Preseason debut, Edgecombe accounted for 14 points on 4-13 shooting from the field and 1-6 shooting from beyond the arc. He also produced 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

VJ Edgecomb
Mar 23, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Sion James (14) defends against Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

While the Sixers have a past of slowly easing rookies into the rotation, Jared McCain helped break the streak last season, when he took advantage of a short-handed lineup. Considering the Sixers spent a third-overall pick on Edgecombe, he’s expected to be a key reserve, if not a starter, during his first NBA run.

During his only season in the NCAA at Baylor, Edgecombe started 33 games. Seeing the court for 32.7 minutes per game, he shot 43 percent from the field and 34 percent from three. The freshman posted averages of 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News