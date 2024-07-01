Sixers Forward Departs for Western Conference in Free Agency
Heading into free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers had an array of veterans hitting the open market. Among those was Nic Batum, who came over in the James Harden trade.
Despite having a successful run with the Sixers last season, Batum's time in Philly has come to an end. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday afternoon that the veteran forward is going back to the LA Clippers on a two-year deal worth $9.6 million.
Following the trade during the first week of last season, Batum played in 57 games for the Sixers. In that time, he averaged 5.5 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 2.2 APG while shooting 40% from beyond the arc. It did not take long for Batum to acclimate himself on the Sixers, as he was an ideal complement to Joel Embiid. He thrived in the frontcourt alongside the former MVP with his shooting and playmaking.
Losing Batum is a tough blow for the Sixers, but overall they've done well in free agency. Daryl Morey was able to retain Kell Oubre Jr, and bolstered the supporting cast with Andre Drummond and Eric Gordon. The Sixers biggest splash came late last night when they inked Paul George to a massive four-year deal.
With Batum gone now, the Sixers have a void to fill on the roster. With most of their signings being guards and wings, Morey will have to target a power forward of a similar archetype. Only time will tell on how he plans to finish rounding out the cast of players around the team's new star trio.