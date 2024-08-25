Sixers Forward Named Among NBA's Best Contracts
This summer, the Philadelphia 76ers made a flurry of signings in hopes of building a roster that is capable of competing for a championship. Now that the dust has settled from free agency, one of their moves has been hailed as one of the NBA's top contracts.
Along with making a big splash in the form of Paul George, the Sixers also made numerous small moves in the margins. Among the most shocking of these signings was nabbing forward Caleb Martin from the Miami Heat.
During his time with the Heat, Martin established himself as a productive two-way wing. Upon hitting the open market this season, many believed he was going to command a sizable contract.
In the end, Martin ended up shocking the NBA world by agreeing to sign with the Sixers. The two sides agreed on a team-friendly four-year deal worth a little over $35 million. Martin's salary will average around $8 million a year, with the final season being a player option for $9.3 million.
As the offseason slowly comes to a close, the people at Bleacher Report ranked the 12 best contracts in the NBA right now. Martin's deal with the Sixers made an appearance, coming in at No. 9.
The 6'5" Martin is a career 35.7 percent three-point shooter, but his postseason production over the last two years was significantly higher (42.6 percent). Almost 29, he's still in his prime, and at the price, Philadelphia is getting a valuable rotation player/borderline starter.
Now with the Sixers, many believe Martin will remain a starter alongside the team's big three. The veteran wing is coming off his best season as a pro, averaging 10.0 PPG, 4.4 RPG, and 2.2 APG. While his three-point shooting was below league average in the regular season (34.9%), Martin has shot 42% or better from deep in each of the past two postseasons.