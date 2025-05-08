Sixers Forward Reminisces on Standout Performance vs Celtics
Towards the end of free agency last summer, the Philadelphia 76ers took a flier on Guerschon Yabusele after a strong showing in the Olympics. It was viewed as a small move in the margins at the time, but ended up being so much more.
After being out of the NBA for years, Yabusele did not let his opportunity with the Sixers go to waste. He quickly emerged as a key member of the supporting cast and became arguably the best value signing of free agency that offseason.
In light of the Sixers dealing with a slew of injuries throughout the year, Yabusele found himself with an extended role on a nightly basis. This resulted in him having standout performances on numerous occasions in the regular season. One of the most notable ones came against his former team.
As he soaks in some downtime in the offseason, Yabusele decided to do a Q&A with fans on social media. Among the many things he was asked was what he felt was his best performance from this season. The Sixers forward responded with his February 2nd outing against the Boston Celtics, when he notched 21 points and six rebounds on 8-for-13 shooting in an eight-point loss.
This performance was the fourth-most points Yabusele scored in a game for the Sixers, with his season-high being 28 points against the Denver Nuggets. He likely landed on this performance because it was a chance for him to shine against the team that drafted him back in 2016.
Following such a strong campaign with the Sixers, Yabusele's second stint in the NBA won't be ending anytime soon. While the team has made it clear they want to try and retain him, it will be easier said than done. With his ability to play either frontcourt position and provide a two-way impact, numerous teams are sure to be interested in him come free agency.